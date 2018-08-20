BAEST Releases Unboxing Video For Danse Macabre Album
August 20, 2018, 24 minutes ago
Danish death metallers Baest, whose moniker translates to ‘beast’ or ‘brute’ in the band’s native language, have released an unboxing video for their debut album Danse Macabre, out now via Century Media Records. Find the clip below, and order the album here.
Danse Macabre, recorded with Andreas Linnemann at Output Lydstudio and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering (Firespawn, Decapitated, LIK), offers extremely focused (de)compositions perfectly blending Boss HM-2 pedal abusing buzz saw guitars, vicious blasts, deep growls and infectious hooks.
Danse Macabre tracklisting:
"Crosswhore"
"Hecatomb"
"Danse Macabre"
"Atra Mors"
"Messe Macabre"
"Ritual"
"Vortex"
"Ego Te Absolvo"
Unboxing video:
"Ego Te Absolvo" video:
"Vortex" video
"Crosswhore" video:
Tour dates:
September (with Abbath)
5 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
6 - Essen, Germany - Turock
7 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
September (with I’ll Be Damned)
27 - Sønderborg, Denmark - Sonderborg Hus
28 - Randers , Denmark - Turbinen
29 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset
October (with I’ll Be Damned)
5 - Vejle, Denmark - Bygningen
18 - Fredericia, Denmark - Tojhuset
19 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset
20 - Odense, Denmark - Kansas City
25 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega
27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
Baest is:
Mattias Melchiorsen - bass
Svend Karlsson - guitar
Sebastian Abildsten - drums
Simon Olsen - vocals
Lasse Revsbech - guitar
(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm / Bransholm Photography)