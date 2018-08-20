BAEST Releases Unboxing Video For Danse Macabre Album

Danish death metallers Baest, whose moniker translates to ‘beast’ or ‘brute’ in the band’s native language, have released an unboxing video for their debut album Danse Macabre, out now via Century Media Records. Find the clip below, and order the album here.

Danse Macabre, recorded with Andreas Linnemann at Output Lydstudio and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering (Firespawn, Decapitated, LIK), offers extremely focused (de)compositions perfectly blending Boss HM-2 pedal abusing buzz saw guitars, vicious blasts, deep growls and infectious hooks.

Danse Macabre tracklisting:

"Crosswhore"

"Hecatomb"

"Danse Macabre"

"Atra Mors"

"Messe Macabre"

"Ritual"

"Vortex"

"Ego Te Absolvo"

Unboxing video:

"Ego Te Absolvo" video:

"Vortex" video

"Crosswhore" video:

Tour dates:

September (with Abbath)

5 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

7 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

September (with I’ll Be Damned)

27 - Sønderborg, Denmark - Sonderborg Hus

28 - Randers , Denmark - Turbinen

29 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset

October (with I’ll Be Damned)

5 - Vejle, Denmark - Bygningen

18 - Fredericia, Denmark - Tojhuset

19 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

20 - Odense, Denmark - Kansas City

25 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega

27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

Baest is:

Mattias Melchiorsen - bass

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Sebastian Abildsten - drums

Simon Olsen - vocals

Lasse Revsbech - guitar

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm / Bransholm Photography)