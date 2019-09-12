BAEST's Venenum Album Unboxed; Video
September 12, 2019, an hour ago
On Friday, September 13, Denmark’s death metal powerhouse, Baest, will release their second studio album, Venenum, via Century Media Records. Watch an unboxing video below:
Physical and digital pre-sales for Venenum are underway, the album will be released as limited edition CD digipak, digital album and apart from black LP+CD as various strictly limited coloured editions:
- 100x Light blue vinyl & 200x Petrol green (cmdistro.de)
- 700x Clear-red splatter vinyl “Danish edition” (store.baestband.com)
More pre-order options available here.
Tracklisting:
“Vitriol Lament"
“Gula"
“Nihil"
“Venenum"
“Styx"
“Heresy"
“As Above So Below"
“Sodomize"
“Empty Throne"
"Vitriol Lament" video:
"As Above So Below" video:
“Gula” video:
Baest have announced a series of in-store events, called (Tor)tour. “We will embark on a record store (Tor)tour on September 12th - 14th throughout Denmark, where we’ll let hell loose in the raw and intimate settings of the local vinyl-shops in Denmark.”
Find the band's tour itinerary here.
Baest are:
Simon Olsen - vocals
Svend Karlsson - guitar
Lasse Revsbech - guitar
Mattias Melchiorsen - bass
Sebastian Abildsten - drums
(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)