BAEST's Venenum Album Unboxed; Video

On Friday, September 13, Denmark’s death metal powerhouse, Baest, will release their second studio album, Venenum, via Century Media Records. Watch an unboxing video below:

Physical and digital pre-sales for Venenum are underway, the album will be released as limited edition CD digipak, digital album and apart from black LP+CD as various strictly limited coloured editions:

- 100x Light blue vinyl & 200x Petrol green (cmdistro.de)

- 700x Clear-red splatter vinyl “Danish edition” (store.baestband.com)

Tracklisting:

“Vitriol Lament"

“Gula"

“Nihil"

“Venenum"

“Styx"

“Heresy"

“As Above So Below"

“Sodomize"

“Empty Throne"

"Vitriol Lament" video:

"As Above So Below" video:

“Gula” video:

Baest have announced a series of in-store events, called (Tor)tour. “We will embark on a record store (Tor)tour on September 12th - 14th throughout Denmark, where we’ll let hell loose in the raw and intimate settings of the local vinyl-shops in Denmark.”

Baest are:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Lasse Revsbech - guitar

Mattias Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)