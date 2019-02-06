BAEST To Release New Album In September; Tour With DECAPITATED Kicks Off This Weekend

Denmark’s heaviest metal export in recent years, Aarhus-based death metal quintet Baest, are gearing up for an all-out attack in 2019 to expand upon the success of last year’s debut album, Danse Macabre.

Kicking off February 9th, Baest will be touring the UK, Benelux and Germany with Decapitated as well as join the Polish leg of the tour in March. This comes as a much welcomed break from recording their yet-untitled, upcoming studio album, which will be released via Century Media Records on September 13th.

The band comments: “Yes, here we are again, 2018 was a great year in Baest’s short history but a truly exciting one and we’re looking forward to our longest tour so far with the mighty Decapitated and drop one hell of an album in September! See you on the road!”

Furthermore, the band has been nominated in three categories for this year’s Gaffa Award in their home country as “Live Band Of The Year”, “New Band Of The Year” and “Metal Release Of The Year”. The Gaffa Prisen award show will be taking place on March 7th in Odense. Details here.

Lineup:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitars

Lasse Revsbech - guitars

Mattias ‘Muddi’ Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm / Bransholm Photography)