BAEST Win Two Danish Gaffa Awards

Right after wrapping up the first part of their tour with Decapitated, Denmark's Baest are excited to be honored with two Danish Gaffa awards in the categories ‘Best New Band Of The Year’ and ‘Best New Metal Record Of The Year’, which makes them the first metal band to receive an award outside of the regular metal category in 28 years.

Guitarist Svend comments: “Winning these two awards is pretty fathomless - especially since everyone in Baest were born to lose. ‘Danse Macabre’ receiving the Best Metal Album Of The Year award is fantastic - and also receiving the New Band Of The Year is a huge achievement!

"We are insanely proud to be the first death metal band to win an award outside the “metal category”, and we’d like to congratulate the ones responsible for the win, and that’s you - the fans who voted for us, who support and follow us. We are eternally grateful. See you where the slime live.”

Furthermore, Baest are currently busy working on their second studio album, which will be released on September 13th.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Torun, Poland - Lizard King

22 - Gostyn, Poland - Gok “Hutnik”

23 - Gdynia, Poland - Klub Ucho

24 - Swidnica, Poland - Kulb Bolko

28 - Tychy, Poland - Underground Pub

29 - Opole, Poland - NCPP

30 - Krosno, Poland - Rock Klub Iron

31 - Krakow, Poland - Zet Pe Te

May

2 - Aarhus, Denmark - Spot Festival

June

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

July

19 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metalfest

Lineup:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitars

Lasse Revsbech - guitars

Mattias ‘Muddi’ Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums

(Photo - Jens Karlsson)