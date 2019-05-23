BAL-SAGOTH Vocalist BYRON ROBERTS Releases First Book, The Chronicles Of Caylen-Tor

Bal-Sagoth vocalist, Byron A. Roberts, in cooperation with DMR Books, has released his first book, The Chronicles Of Caylen-Tor.

The title character of this collection of three novellas is a barbarian king whose adventures have been the subject of various Bal-Sagoth songs such as "To Dethrone The Witch-Queen Of Mytos K'unn".

The book is now available in both digital and trade paperback (9"x 6") formats, as well as a very limited edition of "classic size" (6.5" x 4.25") paperbacks. Cover art was provided by Martin Hanford, who has painted the covers for three Bal-Sagoth albums.

For more information on The Chronicles of Caylen-Tor, head here.