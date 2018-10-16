Band VS Brand – Trailers Released For New Documentary Focusing On Brand Of Rock Groups; Features MEGADETH, HAWKWIND, SUICDAL TENDENCIES Members

Band VS Brand is a feature length documentary film focusing on the current state of the music business and on how “the brand” of a rock group, in many cases, has more power than the band members themselves. The film is directed by Bob Nalbandian (director of Inside Metal series) and will be available worldwide via Cleopatra Entertainment in the beginning of 2019.

Featuring interviews from many top industry executives and musicians of today, including David Ellefson from Megadeth, Jack Russell from Jack Russell’s Great White, Nik Turner and Nicky Garrett from Nik Turner’s Hawkwind, Dave Lombardo from Suicidal Tendencies & Slayer, Marc Ferrari from MasterSource/Universal and Keel, Frank Dimino from Angel, Gus G. from Firewind/ex-Ozzy, Jean Beauvoir, David Tedds, Bjorn Englen, manager Adam Parsons (Uriah Heep, Saxon, Europe, Thin Lizzy/BSR) and Mike Varney from Shrapnel Records.

Check out the first two trailers below: