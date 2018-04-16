BANE Enlist Former AUGURY, NEURAXIS Drummer TOMMY McKINNON; Tour Dates Announced (Video Trailer)

Serbian black/death metal outfit Bane, after relocating to Canada in 2012, have announced a new lineup featuring ex-Augury/ex-Neuraxis drummer Tommy McKinnon. The band also announced a portion of their upcoming tour dates in North America and Europe throughout 2018. Dates and a video trailer can be found below.

Says the band: "We're trilled to welcome aboard Tommy McKinnon (ex-Augury, ex-Neuraxis) on drums as well as Stef Deschênes (Frostbite, Obtenebris) on bass. With this new lineup, the band is ready to get back on the road while still working on our new album."

Tour dates:

April

18 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC (with Bloodshot Dawn)

May

27.05.2018 - CAM Convention - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC

June

7 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC (with Wolfheart)

22 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON (with Insomnium)

23 - Cafe Dekcuf - Ottawa, ON

July

12-15 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia (with Asphyx, Brujeria, Grave Digger)

20 - Club Wakuum - Graz, Austria

21 - ETEF Festival - Volyne, Czech Republic (with Master's Hammer)

27 - Loud Farm Festival - Stara Myjava, Slovakia (with Noctem)

28 - TBA - Budapest, Hungary

29 - GinTonic Klub - Szeged, Hungary

31 - Bife Perla - Backi Petrovac, Serbia

August

1 - Caffe Bar Zepplin - Sabac, Serbia

2 - BKC Klub - Tuzla, Bosnia & Hercegovina

3 - AG Club - Sarajevo, Bosnia & Hercegovina

October

12 - Satan's Unholy Abomination Festival - Silver Spring, Maryland

(Photo - Aleksandra Panic / Curved.up Designs)