BANE Enlist Former AUGURY, NEURAXIS Drummer TOMMY McKINNON; Tour Dates Announced (Video Trailer)
April 16, 2018, an hour ago
Serbian black/death metal outfit Bane, after relocating to Canada in 2012, have announced a new lineup featuring ex-Augury/ex-Neuraxis drummer Tommy McKinnon. The band also announced a portion of their upcoming tour dates in North America and Europe throughout 2018. Dates and a video trailer can be found below.
Says the band: "We're trilled to welcome aboard Tommy McKinnon (ex-Augury, ex-Neuraxis) on drums as well as Stef Deschênes (Frostbite, Obtenebris) on bass. With this new lineup, the band is ready to get back on the road while still working on our new album."
Tour dates:
April
18 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC (with Bloodshot Dawn)
May
27.05.2018 - CAM Convention - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC
June
7 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC (with Wolfheart)
22 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON (with Insomnium)
23 - Cafe Dekcuf - Ottawa, ON
July
12-15 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia (with Asphyx, Brujeria, Grave Digger)
20 - Club Wakuum - Graz, Austria
21 - ETEF Festival - Volyne, Czech Republic (with Master's Hammer)
27 - Loud Farm Festival - Stara Myjava, Slovakia (with Noctem)
28 - TBA - Budapest, Hungary
29 - GinTonic Klub - Szeged, Hungary
31 - Bife Perla - Backi Petrovac, Serbia
August
1 - Caffe Bar Zepplin - Sabac, Serbia
2 - BKC Klub - Tuzla, Bosnia & Hercegovina
3 - AG Club - Sarajevo, Bosnia & Hercegovina
October
12 - Satan's Unholy Abomination Festival - Silver Spring, Maryland
