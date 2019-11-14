BANG TANGO Announces Original Band Reunion With Plans For Select Dates In 2020

All five original members of Bang Tango have officially reunited to play select dates in 2020.

Bang Tango was founded by guitarist Mark Knight and bassist Kyle Kyle in 1988. After recruiting second guitarist Kyle Stevens, Joe Leste joined as the band’s frontman along with drummer Tigg Ketler to complete the classic lineup of Bang Tango.

“As with any band in any genre, over the years there have been multiple lineup changes and the obvious ups and downs, both personally and professionally with this band,” states frontman Joe Leste. "The five of us had, and still have a bond musically and personally that simply doesn't come along every day. Within one hour of us getting in the rehearsal room, it was obvious that we needed to do this, and do it for the RIGHT reasons. We are all only here once.”

Bang Tango guitarist Mark Knight has just checked in with the following statment: "Good evening. We as in Bang Tango just want to say we’re thrilled by your love and warmth you have given us today regarding our announcement. Date of shows and locations will come in time! This isn’t just a one-off reunion show we plan on doing! Cheers and thanks again for the amazing comments and support!"

The original Bang Tango lineup recorded three studio albums together prior to their break-up in 1995. Those albums were: Psycho Cafe (1989), Dancin' On Coals (1991), and Love After Death (1994).