BANG TANGO Guitarist DREW FORTIER Shares Excerpt From Dark, Depressing, And Hilarious Autobiography

On August 24th, Bang Tango, Flipp, and Zen From Mars guitarist Drew Fortier will be releasing his autobiography titled Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious. Check out an excerpt titled, Joe Lesté:

There were a couple of great stand out moments from this trip. One of them was when Joe and I were waiting on a ride back to the hotel from the festival grounds. We both forgot something there and Joe Lesté being Joe Lesté, the never-ending court holding crowd pleasing levity master, waltzed up to the catering tent and proclaimed, jokingly, that “If any of you people see a fat girl with a sore on her lip, she’s mine tonight!” Confused chuckles awkwardly followed.



Little did Lesté know, one of the ladies working at the catering tent was, in fact, a large woman with a sore on her lip. I tugged Joe’s arm and whispered into his ear “Dude… there’s a lady over there that”, he cut me off and whispered back “I just realized that… we need to leave. Right now.” So, Joe and I suavely jogged our asses away from the catering tent and hid behind a truck until our escort van found us to bring us back to the hotel.



My friendship with Joe Lesté really began to blossom during this trip. He and I realized our heritage led us both back to the same Native American tribe, that being Blackfoot. He felt very connected and at ease with me from that point. I really started to get to know him at this time and absolutely adored the man. He would have me in stitches with his incredible sense of humor, and I would have him in stitches right back.



He was really excited for the documentary and that made me feel so good to have his support, especially since he was the sole remaining founding member of Bang Tango at that point. He believed in my vision and couldn’t wait to see the finished result.



I then thought about what people were saying about him in the interviews for the film and totally didn’t understand why they felt that way. Joe treated me like a brother and we were having a blast.



Order your copy now via Amazon. The synopsis reads as follows:

From cluelessly making a brutally honest and poignant documentary film on the formerly popular rock band Bang Tango, to joining said rock band as a guitarist; musician / filmmaker / actor and now author Drew Fortier shares tales from his highly irregular and under the radar career in the entertainment industry which also includes: forming the eclectic pseudo all-star band Zen From Mars, starring in the horror film Her Name Was Christa, playing guitar for and eventually making a film about the late Faith No More frontman Chuck Mosley, and becoming a traveling record label executive with Thom Hazaert for Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group.

Drew Fortier is best known for his work with Bang Tango, Flipp, Chuck Mosley (Faith No More), Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee), and Zen From Mars; which features members of Enuff Z'Nuff, Fear Factory, Flipp, and Kik Tracee. Fortier is also the filmmaker behind the rock documentary Attack Of Life: The Bang Tango Movie as well as the currently in-production Thanks. And Sorry: The Chuck Mosley Movie. Fortier will be making his acting debut as a lead in the upcoming horror comedy film Her Name Was Christa.

Drew Fortier and Kik Tracee / Zen From Mars vocalist Stephen Shareaux will be recording a live acoustic album on August 24th, at Black Circle Brewing Co. in Indianapolis, IN. Physical copies of Dark, Depressing and Hilarious will be available at the show.

Along with Fortier, Shareaux will be appearing at the Rock N Pod Expo the next day, August 25th, as well.

Book cover art designed by: Melody Myers

Photo credit for book cover: Tharasa DiMeo