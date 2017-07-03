BANG TANGO, ZFM Guitarist DREW FORTIER To Star In New Horror Film, Her Name Was Christa

Known for directing and editing Attack of Life: The Bang Tango Movie, as well as becoming guitarist for Bang Tango, his film's subject, Drew Fortier is a true Renaissance man in the music world. From forming the new band Zen From Mars with members of Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'Nuff, and Fear Factory, to doing video work for Vince Neil, Slaughter, and Queensryche. Drew is also the Operations Co-ordinator for Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's record label EMP Label Group.

Just announced, Drew Fortier has been cast in the upcoming erotic horror movie, Her Name Was Christa.

Buffalora Entertainment Group presents a timeless love story about a man and a woman... who just happens to be dead. Her Name Was Christa is a romantic horror film that dares to ask the question "Is there sex after death?" Her Name Was Christa also reunites actors James L. Edwards and Ariauna Albright, stars of Bloodletting and Polymorph, for the first time in twenty years.

Drew Fortier will be playing Nick - an obnoxious yet loveable co-worker of the film's lead character who convinces Stephen to voyage into the world of love for sale with terrifying results. "I am extremely excited to venture into acting and to be working with James L. Edwards," says Fortier. "I am a huge fan of his work in Bloodletting. This is sure to be a very memorable film!"

Set to begin filming in late August, Her Name Was Christa is scheduled for release on February 14, 2018 - Valentine's Day. For further details, visit the movie's official Facebook page.