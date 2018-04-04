Bang Your Head 2018 – New Blood To Rival Old Favorites

You don't keep any event go for decades, especially in the competitive European summer metal festival market, by going to the well too often. If you care for your audience, as BYH's longtime organizer Horst Franz does, you need to innovate, bring in new acts that will appeal to your core and maybe even (occasionally) stress their limits. Once more, the quaint town of Balingen, in the southern part of Germany (closest to Stuttgart), will play host to three days (rumored to be reverting back to just two days, in 2019) metaldom, past & present. There may be bigger fests, but none better for fans who want to experience the music, without traipsing miles between stages. Almost all bands are afforded the main stage, with no simultaneous overlaps. Walking distance to downtown, a constant source of supplies are at the ready: food, drink, hotels (if one books early enough), even a public pool. Add to that, the grounds are black topped, which prevents the muddy quagmires unavoidable at most events, on the chance of in climate weather. Win-win all around for fans.

Celebrating 20 years as an outdoor/open-air gathering, the BYH stage (which is augmented by a smaller, indoor venue) will play host to heavy metal royalty, including Teutonic legends like Accept and Doro, as well as countrymen Powerwolf, Refuge (members of Rage) and Primal Fear. However, the discerning German metalheads aren't satisfied solely with homegrown talent. They want a show that is truly global in scope, thus bands from all points, encompassing many era and several genres will be on display July 12-14. Established North Americans, like Overkill, Exodus, Annihilator and Jag Panzer (all repeated veterans of this particular show) will rub shoulders will NWOBHM stalwarts Girlschool, Tygers of Pan Tang and Cloven Hoof. There's plenty of Scandinavian acts, particularly some of the new glam/sleaze and AOR acts, alongside Finnish statesmen Amorphis. Something for everyone!

Maybe it's the retirement/mortality of the upper tier, but moreso than ever before (and this marks my 18th consecutive visit), Bang Your Head has gone out of its way to promote "the next generation" of bands. For many, while the known entities sell the show (something to rely on), it's the insurgence of fresh faces that keep things interesting. While Night Demon are rapidly rising, sure there are many who have yet to see this hot property. Speaking of hot, what about the all-Swiss girl group Burning Witches (produced by Destruction mainman Schmier)? Adopting a new spit on the revered sounds of the ‘80s (from our side of the pond), there's Visigoth and Striker. Youngsters Alpha Tiger and Monument are also onboard.

Heaviness? There's Primordial, God Dethroned and/or Skeletonwitch. While the line-up is far from complete (more bands will be announced), surely there's already enough to warrant serious investigation of attendance. More information at this location.