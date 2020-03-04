Bang Your Head!!! 2020 – Rain, Shine Or Virus

By Mark Gromen

The promoter of Balingen, Germany's long running multi-day festival, Bang Your Head, has issued the latest update, in light of the ongoing uncertainty about the Coronavirus, in Europe:

“Hello friends,

“Since we have received some questions about the topic ‘Coronavirus’, here's a short statement:

“Regarding the current state of affairs, there is no reason to assume that open air summer events cannot take place due to a possible pandemic. Therefore, we are not considering to cancel the Bang Your Head!!! or the Rock Of Ages Festival.

“Actually, we find it not very helpful how sensational parts of the media are currently reporting about the virus and its spreading, unsettling many people and fueling unnecessary fears. Yet we follow the events and the information from relevant sources such as the Federal Ministry of Health or the Robert Koch Institute, of course, and will decide and act with due caution if it should actually be appropriate. In our view, however, this is currently not the case.”