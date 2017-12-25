Bang Your Head!!! Festival - 20th Anniversary Of Being Outside

It's been two decades since organizer Horst Franz decided to move the multiple day extravaganza to the Messe in Balingen, Germany. 2018 will celebrate that decision, with headlining performances by Anthrax, Powerwolf and Overkill, as well as a host of current and established acts. The event takes place July 12th-14th and BraveWords plans to attend, for the 18th consecutive year! The line-up is not finalized, with bands being added regularly. More information is available at Bang-your-head.de.