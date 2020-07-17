Bang Your Head!!! Festival To Hold Weekend Online Celebration

July 16-18 was supposed to be a celebration of the German festival's 25th anniversary...but then Covid-19 cancelled everyone's plans. For those that can't support/attend the multiple-day, in-person celebration, at the Eisbar, in neighboring Esslingen (metal DJ, prizes, party and a simulcast of Saturday's events), there's a global, virtual alternative. As stated, July 18 there will be an online program, featuring a collection of past performances, as well as new interviews/content from the organizers, workers and assorted familiar faces that fans won't get to otherwise see/hear from, this year.

Here are the details of what will transpire (all times are European, so subtract 6 for NYC/Toronto, subtract 9 for California) detail what to expect on Saturday, July 18, on their YouTube channel.

4:00 PM

Get in the mood with a complete show by Metal Up Your Brass, which inspired them in 2019 at Rock Of Ages and this year as surprise guests should come to Balingen. From this point on, the video can be viewed on their channel regardless of the stream.

5:00 PM

Interviews with stage manager Achim Lanzendorf, Rock Antenne moderator Thomas Moser and with Thomas Michel from BYH! Organizing team, then greetings from various bands.

5:25 PM

Live-Show: Diamond Head from Bang Your Head!!! 2017.

6:20 PM

Questions & Answers with Thomas Michel from BYH!!! Organizing team part 1.

6:45 PM

Various live clips from past Bang Your Head!!! with Legion Of The Damned, Leatherwolf and Angel Witch plus music video by Lord Vigo.

7:20 PM

Live-Show Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons in YouTube Space London from 2018.

Approx. 8:00 PM

Short interview clips with Tobias Eggsel (Edguy), Manimal, Diamond Head, Snakebite, Blizzen, Lord Vigo and Metal Up Your Brass.

Approx. 8:50 PM

Questions & Answers with Thomas Michel from BYH!!! Organizing team part 2.

9:10 PM

Diverse Live Clips from Snakebite (Akustik-Session + Musikvideos), Shakra (live at Rock Of Ages 2019), Metal Up Your Brass (live at Rock Of Ages 2019), Heathen (live at Thrashfest Berlin 2011), Tankard (live at BYH!!! 2016), Saxon (live at BYH!!! 2017).

10:25 PM

Interview blocks with Endlevel, Tobias Eggsel (Edguy), Manimal, Diaomond Head, Snakebite and Blizzen.

11:25 PM

Endlevel rehearsal room show.

11:45 PM

The complete show of the British Demon at Bang Your Head is then on their YouTube channel.