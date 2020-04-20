Bang Your Head!!! Festival Update: See You In One Year, Artists Re-Confirming

After last week's unceremonious cancellation of a good portion of the summer festival season, organizers of Bang Your Head!!! have already issued an update:

"We have already indicated that we might be in need of your support, and now it has been sealed: The federal state of Baden-Württemberg has confirmed on its official website that all events with 1,000 or more visitors are subject to the German government's ban on major events.

"Therefore it is finally clear: Our summer festival is postponed and will take place exactly one year later than planned.

"The date for the next Bang Your Head!!! edition is July 15 to 17, 2021. So far, the chances are excellent that (BYH) can take place in the same form and with a very large part of the acts confirmed so far for 2020. A considerable number of all artists and bands have already promised us the be part of the new dates. We'll tell you who is in later, and we will continue to inform you, once a week, whom we have received further confirmations.

"A very special thanks also to all those who have ordered merchandise in our shop since Friday and have actually already ordered tickets for 2021 - you are the greatest!"

