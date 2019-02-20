Banger Films – Guitarists Wanted For Shredders Of Metal Season 2

Shredders Of Metal is coming back! Banger Films announced today its competition show dedicated to heavy metal guitar will return for a second season and opened submissions for contestants.

Guitarists are now invited to apply for Shredders Of Metal Season 2 until March 5th at this location.

“I’m thrilled that Shredders of Metal is back for a second season,” said Sam Dunn, co-founder of Banger Films. “The response to our first season was beyond our expectations and I’m stoked to raise the bar. Can’t wait for some new shredders to get in the ring!"

Shredders Of Metal is the first-ever music competition series dedicated to heavy metal guitar players. Eight finalists will be selected from eligible submissions to compete in an elimination challenge before a panel of judges. One winner will receive a prize package from ESP Guitars and Marshall Amplifiers and the title of Ultimate Shredder.

In the call for submissions video, Banger Films also announced Ben Weinman (Dillinger Escape Plan) as a new judge for Season 2. Weinman repeatedly named one of the top guitarists in modern metal by the likes of Guitar World, Spin and Alternative Press, joins Sam Dunn and musical polymath Alex Skolnick (Testament, Alex Skolnick Trio), both returning from Season 1.

“As a fan of Banger, my fellow panel judges, and ripping guitar, I am beyond honoured to be a part of this event,” said Weinman. “I look forward to being thoroughly shredded.”

The first season of Shredders Of Metal premiered on BangerTV in 2018; the first season has reached over 1 million viewers. The second season is set to air summer 2019.

The Shredders Of Metal digital series is produced by Banger Films with the participation of the Bell Fund.