Banger Films’ Welcome To Wacken Virtual Reality Documentary To Premier At Hot Docs Film Fest; Poster Revealed, Video Trailer Streaming

Welcome To Wacken is an interactive virtual reality documentary that takes you deep inside Germany's Wacken Open Air - the biggest heavy metal festival on Earth. Produced by Canada's Banger Films (Metal Evolution, Iron Maiden: Flight 666) and Secret Location, it's the first fully 360° virtual reality music festival documentary. A story in five parts as told by different fans from around the world and climaxing with a live performance from Arch Enemy that puts viewers on stage with the band.

The world premiere of Welcome To Wacken will take place at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, as part of the DocX programme (April 28th to May 1st) in Toronto. It will be available on most major VR platforms following the festival.

“Ever since our first film Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey, we’ve wanted to create something unique about Wacken,” said Sam Dunn, Director and Co-Founder, Banger Films. “Metalheads around the world know that going to Wacken is a truly transformative experience. And we felt that the best way to capture this feeling was by filming in Virtual Reality. It’s the next best thing to actually having your feet in the mud at Wacken!”

Watch the official trailer below, and find more info at this location.