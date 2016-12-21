Banger Offer Holiday Greetings With ABBATH Snow Globe; Video

The folks over at Banger are offering holiday greetings with the video below, featuring the Abbath Snow Globe.

Says Banger: “It's Winter Solstice in Canada and on this darkest day of year here's a little holiday cheer from our favourite new office ornament. Merry Christmas from everyone at Banger and long live Abbath!”

Order your Abbath Snow Globe in North America here, or in Europe at this location.

Abbath’s 2016 self-titled release lands at #14 on BraveWords’ BravePicks 2016. Check out the feature at this location.