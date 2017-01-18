BangerTV – DANKO JONES Guests On Lock Horns For SEPULTURA Best Album Debate

Sepultura is one of the biggest and most influential extreme metal bands of all time, with a 30-year-history and 14-album discography. A great place to start BangerTV’s first ever Lock Horns dedicated to a specific band. Guest co-host Danko Jones and host Sam Dunn discuss the Brazilian band's albums and career.

Lock Horns is a weekly metal talk show that invites metal fans to participate in real time via social media and YouTube chat. Previous episodes have featured: Chris Adler from Lamb Of God, and debates on metal genres from Banger's infamous Heavy Metal Family Tree with Dan Briggs of Between The Buried And Me, Liam Cormier of Cancer Bats, Priya Panda and Daniel Dekay of Diemonds, Nick Sewell from Biblical and expert journalists from across the metal spectrum.