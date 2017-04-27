BangerTV Release First Of Three Behind-The-Scenes Videos For Welcome To Wacken 360° Virtual Reality Doc

In anticipation of this week's world premiere at Hot Docs, Canadian International Documentary Festival, BangerTV has posted the first of three exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks at the forthcoming virtual reality documentary, Welcome To Wacken, the first fully 360° virtual reality music festival documentary, produced by Canada's Banger Films (Metal Evolution, Iron Maiden: Flight 666) and Secret Location.

In this clip, cameras follow Director Sam Dunn and Creative Director Marty Flanagan as they attempt a day of shooting in Wacken's infamous "Metal Market" with fans Lee and Chrissy, a married couple who traveled from New Zealand to Germany for their first-ever Wacken experience.

Regarding the challenges of filming in 360, Sam Dunn is seen explaining, “It's different, filming in VR. Slower. It's a challenge, with the mud. And people are very interested in the VR rig. It's like an alien landed. Everyone stops to look at the alien.”

As previously revealed, Welcome To Wacken is an interactive virtual reality documentary that takes viewers inside Germany's Wacken Open Air - the biggest heavy metal festival on Earth. A story in five parts as told by different fans from around the world, the 30-minute film and climaxes with a live performance from Arch Enemy that puts viewers on stage with the band.

Welcome To Wacken will premiere April 28th in Toronto at Hot Docs, Canadian International Documentary Festival as part of the free DocX programme (April 28th to May 7th). It will be available on most major VR platforms following the festival.