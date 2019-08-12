BangerTV's Shredders Of Metal - First Episode Of Season 2 Now Streaming

Episode #1 of Season 2 of BangerTV's Shredders Of Metal, the first talent competition series dedicated to heavy metal guitar, can be seen below.

The Shredders Of Metal Season 2 trailer (below) reveals the season’s brand new elimination bracket tournament format. Eight Shredders will enter and only one will be left standing and named this season’s Shredder of Metal Champion. Each episode features a one versus one guitar duel with the winner moving on, until the final episode crowns the season’s champion.

Eight guitarists will showcase their shredding skills for a panel of three judges: Alex Skolnick (Testament), Ben Weinman (Suicidal Tendencies / Dillinger Escape Plan) and Sam Dunn (Banger Films Co-Founder). The seven-episode series is hosted by Blayne Smith and co-hosted by Daniel Dekay (Exciter / BangerTV).