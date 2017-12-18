BangerTV Surpasses 100,000 YouTube Subscribers

On November 1st, 2017, BangerTV officially hit 100,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel, which today is sitting at 107,395. This milestone qualifies BangerTV for YouTube’s “Silver Creator” award.

The channel’s success is not a surprise - with regular programming like weekly new release review show (Overkill Reviews) and a live stream metal talk show (Lock Horns), proving to be some of the most popular metal content on-line.

BangerTV was launched in September, 2015. It has quickly become the home of heavy metal, where headbangers gather to watch the best original documentaries, interview and reviews made by metal fans, for metal fans.

“With BangerTV, we are building a digital home for the millions of metal fans around the world who have never had their own specialty channel," said Sam Dunn, co-founder of Banger Films. "We are now the fastest growing YouTube channel focused on metal music. For us, hitting the 100,000 subscriber mark is just the first step in making Banger Films a globally recognized metal authority not only for feature documentaries and TV series, but digital series as well."

BangerTV is the creation of Toronto’s Banger Films, the company behind award-winning music documentaries Hip-Hop Evolution, Long Time Running, Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage, Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey, Iron Maiden: Flight 666, Metal Evolution and more.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on this historical event in the New Year!