BangerTV To Celebrate YouTube Success On May 11th At The Banger Hanger

It’s very rare that a Canadian music channel attracts enough subscribers to receive YouTube’s Silver Creator Award, but BangerTV has done just that. Not only reaching the milestone of 100,000 subscribers but surpassing that with now over 128,000+ subscribers.

BangerTV is the fastest-growing YouTube channel devoted to heavy metal music and culture. Not a surprise with programs like Lock Horns, a Live Stream metal talk show that debate subgenres and other hot topics, and Overkill Reviews, honest new release reviews every Friday.

On average, BangerTV is hitting 2.5 million minutes of watch time per month, and the channel boasts almost 13 million total views.

On May 11th they will be celebrating this success by doing a live videotaping with BangerTV founder Sam Dunn and the team of Overkill Reviewers in the Banger Hanger — what viewers have affectionately nicknamed BangerTV’s studio in Toronto. The event will start at 5:15 PM EST on YouTube so be sure to tune in.

BangerTV is a digital division of Toronto-based, award-winning production company Banger Films (Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage, Metal Evolution, Hip-Hop Evolution, etc.) The channel launched in September of 2015 and has become a go-to destination for the global metal community, featuring reviews, in-depth interviews with metal’s A-list artist and short documentaries.

With the Silver Creator Award, BangerTV continues its march towards the ultimate goal — to be no less than the Netflix of Metal.

Sam Dunn commented earlier when first receiving news about the channel’s success, “With BangerTV, we are building a digital home for the millions of metal fans around the world who have never had their own specialty channel. For us, hitting the 100,000 subscriber mark is just the first step in making Banger Films a globally recognized metal authority not only for feature documentaries and TV series but digital series as well."