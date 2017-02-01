BangerTV – VESPERIA’s Dylan Gowan Guests On Lock Horns For Essential Prog Metal Albums Debate

Lock Horns: Essential Prog Metal Albums dives even deeper into Banger's Metal Family Tree to debate the 10 Top most important Prog Metal records of all time. Host Sam Dunn welcomes guest Dylan Gowan, drummer of Vesperia to tackle this epic debate.

Lock Horns is a weekly metal talk show that invites metal fans to participate in real time via social media and YouTube chat. Previous episodes have featured: Chris Adler from Lamb Of God, and debates on metal genres from Banger's infamous Heavy Metal Family Tree with Dan Briggs of Between The Buried And Me, Liam Cormier of Cancer Bats, Priya Panda and Daniel Dekay of Diemonds, Nick Sewell from Biblical and expert journalists from across the metal spectrum.