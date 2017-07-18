BangerTV’s Welcome To Wacken 360° Virtual Reality Documentary - Behind-The-Scenes Part 3; Video

BangerTV has posted the third in a series of three exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks at the forthcoming virtual reality documentary, Welcome To Wacken, the first fully 360° virtual reality music festival documentary, produced by Canada's Banger Films (Metal Evolution, Iron Maiden: Flight 666) and Secret Location.

Part 3 finds Sam Dunn and the Secret Location crew filming in the middle of a cage fight with the Wasteland Warriors and preparing to go on stage for an explosive headlining performance by Arch Enemy.

Part 2 finds Sam Dunn and the Secret Location crew waiting for the opening of the gates at Wacken Open Air and racing against a rainstorm to co-ordinate a 360° group headbang. Watch below:

In Part 1, cameras follow Director Sam Dunn and Creative Director Marty Flanagan as they attempt a day of shooting in Wacken's infamous "Metal Market" with fans Lee and Chrissy, a married couple who traveled from New Zealand to Germany for their first-ever Wacken experience.

Welcome To Wacken is an interactive virtual reality documentary that takes viewers inside Germany's Wacken Open Air - the biggest heavy metal festival on Earth.

A story in five parts, from Secret Location and Banger Films, Welcome to Wacken invites you to experience the festival through the eyes of the fans and truly feel why Wacken is the Mecca for metalheads everywhere. Featuring an explosive performance by headliner Arch Enemy, Welcome to Wacken is the closest way to experience the festival, without having to pay for the airfare.

The doc will be available on most major VR platforms later this month. More details to follow.