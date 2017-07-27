BangerTV’s Welcome To Wacken 360° Virtual Reality Documentary - Official Video Trailer Released

BangerTV has posted an official trailer for their new virtual reality documentary, Welcome To Wacken, the first fully 360° virtual reality music festival documentary, produced by Canada's Banger Films (Metal Evolution, Iron Maiden: Flight 666) and Secret Location.

Welcome To Wacken is an interactive virtual reality documentary that takes viewers inside Germany's Wacken Open Air - the biggest heavy metal festival on Earth.

A story in five parts, from Secret Location and Banger Films, Welcome to Wacken invites you to experience the festival through the eyes of the fans and truly feel why Wacken is the Mecca for metalheads everywhere. Featuring an explosive performance by headliner Arch Enemy, Welcome to Wacken is the closest way to experience the festival, without having to pay for the airfare.

The doc is available to watch on here Samsung Gear VR, and will be available soon via Google, Oculus and Vive.

