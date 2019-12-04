BANISHER Signs To Selfmadegod Records; Fourth Album, Degrees Of Isolation, To See Release In February

Selfmadegod Records announces the signing of Polish death metal act Banisher for the release of their fourth album, Degrees Of Isolation. Now confirmed for release in late February, the label has issued the cover art, tracklisting, and other details on the record.

Since their 2005 formation, Banisher has delivered a captivating style of brutal death metal loaded with technical precision and an experimental / sci-fi flair, releasing albums through Torn Flesh Records, Unquiet Records, Deformeathing Production, as well as several independent demos and EPs.

Their fourth album, Degrees Of Isolation appears to be the most diverse, mature, and both musically and technically advanced album Banisher has ever captured. The lyrics are based on true events, which makes the music on Degrees Of Isolation all the more dark and depressive. Every song tackles the feelings and emotions experienced throughout incarceration, being held in custody, and after being acquitted.

Recorded by a powerful lineup including members and ex-members of Decapitated, Belphegor, Vital Remains, Hate, Redemptor, and Shodan, Degrees Of Isolation delivers eight new songs totaling 40 minutes of pulverization. The album was recorded at Invent-Sound Studio in Bydgoszcz, Poland and the cover art created by Łukasz Jaszak.

Banisher's Degrees Of Isolation will be released February 29th, 2020 on CD and digital platforms through Selfmadegod Records. Watch for audio premieres, pre-order links, and more to be issued in the weeks ahead.

Degrees Of Isolation artwork and tracklisting:

"Actors And Accomplices"

"Devil In ISO 5"

"Extradition"

"Illusory Enslavement"

"Sacred Rules"

"Lockdown"

"Apotheosis"

"Echoes"

