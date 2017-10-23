BARB WIRE DOLLS Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takeS you inside the touring vehicle of the punk metal band, Barb Wire Dolls, while they were out on the Warped Tour 2017.

Barb Wire Dolls’ Motörhead Music debut and third full-length album, Desperate, is out now.

Barb Wire Dolls are one of the most vital new bands in music today, representing all that is inspiring and furious about rock and roll. The band intelligently weaves sub-genres of punk, grunge, and metal, producing an urgent sound that is truly unique. Hailing from an artist commune on the island of Crete, the band sold everything they owned and left crisis-ridden Greece in 2010 for Los Angeles, at the invite of legendary KROQ DJ Rodney Bingenheimer. Upon their arrival in California, Barb Wire Dolls immediately sold out the world famous Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, boasting a live show that is second to none.

Electrifying rock of this magnitude did not go unnoticed by the elder statesman of the Sunset Strip, the incomparable, irreplaceable Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead. After seeing Barb Wire Dolls live, Lemmy took an immediate interest in the band and placed them under his supportive wing.

Desperate contains 10 gripping rock tracks, empowering anthems, and hard-edged thrashers, all performed with the classic punk rock energy the band has become internationally known for. As members of Motörhead Music, Barb Wire Dolls are represented by Lemmy's long-time manager Todd Singerman, Motörhead's booking agents, and parent label UDR/Warner Music Group. Desperate's release through Motörhead Music serves as an edgy, thrilling first chapter in the life of a label whose mission is to present the most fiery new bands in rock and roll.

Recorded at Sonic Ranch (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ministry, Gogol Bordello) and NRG (Motörhead, Foo Fighters, No Doubt) studios, Desperate was produced and mixed by Grammy award-winning producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Evanescence, Lacuna Coil) and mastered by Grammy award-winning mastering engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana's Nevermind, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Blood Sugar Sex Magik, U2's Pop).

Tracklisting:

“Drown”

“Surreal”

“Take Me Home”

“Heart Attack”

“Desperate”

“Blind To Your Misery”

“I Will Sail”

“Darby Crash”

“Problem Of The Poet”

“Rhythm Method”

“Surreal” video:

“Blind To Your Misery” video:

“Drown” video:

Rockumentary:

Barb Wire Dolls is:

Isis Queen (vocals)

Pyn Doll (lead guitar)

Krash Doll (drums)

Iriel Blaque (bass)

Remmington (rhythm guitar)