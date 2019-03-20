BARE KNUCKLE MESSIAHS Featuring Former TIGERTAILZ Frontman KIM HOOKER Release "Blood Brothers" Music Video

Today sees the release of the debut video, "Blood Brothers" by Bare Knuckle Messiahs, the new band from ex-Tigertailz vocalist, Kim Hooker.

The video is the first to be released from the upcoming full length album, entitled That Which Preys On The Dead, scheduled for release next month. The video sees Hooker reunited with former Tigertailz members Andy and Cy with new boy JJ completing the lineup on bass.

Hooker says: "I love the video, sound and line up, so right now I’m a happy guy."