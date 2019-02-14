BARE KNUCKLE MESSIAHS - Former TIGERTAILZ Frontman KIM HOOKER Launches New Band

Kim Hooker, former long-time Tigertailz frontman and voice of their biggest hits, "Love Bomb Baby" and "Heaven", has announced the imminent release of the debut album by his new band, Bare Knuckle Messiahs.

Hooker states: "I’ve always been into the heavier side of rock music and this album is the album I’ve always wanted to make. It’s my kind of music. It's been a long time coming because for me it had to feel like the right time to do it but I know it’ll be worth the wait. We’re itching to get out and play the stuff live in 2019.”

Hooker’s return to the ring sees him unite with former Tigertailz members Andy Skinner (who replaced Ace Finchum) on drums and Cy (who replaced Jay Pepper) on lead guitar. Completing the lineup is Hooker’s longtime friend and former S.E.X bassist JJ who Hooker describes as, “not the serial killer he seems.”

A video has been filmed to promote the 10-track album intended for release in the first quarter of 2019. Stay tuned for updates.