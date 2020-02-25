BARISHI Premiere Music Video “Entombed In Gold Forever”

Progressive metal outfit Barishi have premiered the official music video for their new song, "Entombed In Gold Forever." The animated video, which entangles themes of Ancient Egypt with the fable of King Midas, was created by Joey Carlino, and can be seen below.

"Entombed In Gold Forever" is the second single from Barishi's forthcoming album, Old Smoke, which is due on April 24 via Season of Mist. Preorder Old Smoke here.

Speaking of the creation of both the song and video, Barishi comments:

"We saw some of Joey Carlino’s animation on Instagram and thought it would be cool to have him do a video for ‘Entombed In Gold Forever.’ The final product absolutely blew us away and I think captured the vibe of the song perfectly. The song itself was kicking around in various forms for a couple of years, but we were never really happy with its structure. We had all the other songs for the record finished, but that one had some glaring issues. I had to go out to the West Coast for work last year and spent all my free time tinkering with the structure. When the song eventually came together, it felt like the final puzzle piece of the record was found. Hope you enjoy.”

Cover art by Kuba Sokolski:

Tracklisting:

“The Silent Circle”

“Blood Aurora”

“The Longhunter”

“Cursus Ablaze”

“Entombed In Gold Forever”

“Old Smoke”

"Entombed In Gold Forever":

“Blood Aurora”:

(Photo by: Josh Steele)