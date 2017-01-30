BARISHI Release New Video For "The Great Ennead"
January 30, 2017, an hour ago
Gritty progressive metal band Barishi have released a new music video for the track "The Great Ennead". The clip, directed by Bobby Csehak showcases a live performance by the band, and can be seen below.
"The Great Ennead" appears on the band's ambitious new full-length, Blood From The Lion's Mouth, which can be streamed via the Bandcamp audio player below.
Blood From The Lion's Mouth was recorded by Brian Westbrook at PDP Recording in Greenfield, MA during winter 2015 - 2016, and features cover art by Brian Mercer (Lamb Of God, Black Tusk, Wildlights).
Catch Barishi live in concert:
February
25 - Revere, MA - Sammy's Patio
March
31 - Stratton, VT - Grizzly's Nightclub
April
28 - Portland, ME - Space