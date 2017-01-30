BARISHI Release New Video For "The Great Ennead"

Gritty progressive metal band Barishi have released a new music video for the track "The Great Ennead". The clip, directed by Bobby Csehak showcases a live performance by the band, and can be seen below.

"The Great Ennead" appears on the band's ambitious new full-length, Blood From The Lion's Mouth, which can be streamed via the Bandcamp audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://barishi.bandcamp.com/album/blood-from-the-lions-mouth" href="http://barishi.bandcamp.com/album/blood-from-the-lions-mouth">Blood from the Lion's Mouth by Barishi</a>

Blood From The Lion's Mouth was recorded by Brian Westbrook at PDP Recording in Greenfield, MA during winter 2015 - 2016, and features cover art by Brian Mercer (Lamb Of God, Black Tusk, Wildlights).

Catch Barishi live in concert:

February

25 - Revere, MA - Sammy's Patio

March

31 - Stratton, VT - Grizzly's Nightclub

April

28 - Portland, ME - Space