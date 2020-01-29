BARISHI Reveal New Album Details; Firsts Single Streaming

Progressive metal outfit Barishi will be releasing Old Smoke on April 24 via Season of Mist. The album artwork and tracklist can be found below. In conjunction with the announcement, first single “Blood Aurora” is streaming below. Preorder Old Smoke here.

Speaking of the song, Barishi comments: “'Blood Aurora' was one of the first songs we wrote and recorded for our new album Old Smoke. The writing process felt very natural and fresh to us. The song really came together after playing it on a tour we were doing with Tombs. We feel as though this is a solid representation as where we are now as a band and the new record as a whole.”

Additionally, Barishi are currently on tour in North America along with co-headliner with Ether Coven.

Cover art by Kuba Sokolski:

Tracklisting:

“The Silent Circle”

“Blood Aurora”

“The Longhunter”

“Cursus Ablaze”

“Entombed In Gold Forever”

“Old Smoke”

“Blood Aurora”: