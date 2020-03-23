BARISHI Streaming New Song "The Silent Circle"
March 23, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Progressive metal outfit, Barishi, are streaming "The Silent Circle", the pummelling new single from the band's upcoming full-length, Old Smoke. The song can be heard below.
Old Smoke, which is due on April 24 via Season of Mist. Preorder Old Smoke here.
Cover art by Kuba Sokolski.
Tracklisting:
“The Silent Circle”
“Blood Aurora”
“The Longhunter”
“Cursus Ablaze”
“Entombed In Gold Forever”
“Old Smoke”
"The Silent Circle":
"Entombed In Gold Forever" video:
“Blood Aurora”:
(Photo - Josh Steele)