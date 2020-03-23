BARISHI Streaming New Song "The Silent Circle"

March 23, 2020, 9 minutes ago

news heavy metal barishi

BARISHI Streaming New Song "The Silent Circle"

Progressive metal outfit, Barishi, are streaming "The Silent Circle", the pummelling new single from the band's upcoming full-length, Old Smoke. The song can be heard below.

Old Smoke, which is due on April 24 via Season of Mist. Preorder Old Smoke here.

Cover art by Kuba Sokolski.

Tracklisting:

“The Silent Circle”
“Blood Aurora”
“The Longhunter”
“Cursus Ablaze”
“Entombed In Gold Forever”
“Old Smoke”

"The Silent Circle":

"Entombed In Gold Forever" video:

“Blood Aurora”:

(Photo - Josh Steele)



