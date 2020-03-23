BARISHI Streaming New Song "The Silent Circle"

Progressive metal outfit, Barishi, are streaming "The Silent Circle", the pummelling new single from the band's upcoming full-length, Old Smoke. The song can be heard below.

Old Smoke, which is due on April 24 via Season of Mist. Preorder Old Smoke here.

Cover art by Kuba Sokolski.

Tracklisting:

“The Silent Circle”

“Blood Aurora”

“The Longhunter”

“Cursus Ablaze”

“Entombed In Gold Forever”

“Old Smoke”

"The Silent Circle":

"Entombed In Gold Forever" video:

“Blood Aurora”:

(Photo - Josh Steele)