BARONESS Announce First Ever Live Performance Of Gold & Grey In Its Entirety; Livestream Set For September 10

Baroness, in a first time ever performance, will play Gold & Grey, the band’s widely-praised 2019 album, in its entirety on September 10 at 8 PM, Eastern as a livestream from Long Island City’s Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery.

Tickets, which are $14.99 and available here, grant access to the premier livestream event as well as unlimited viewing for 48 hours beginning at the time of redemption. The concert is available throughout the weekend, ending at 11:59 PM, Eastern on Sunday, September 13. A limited edition collection of merch items to commemorate the special outing will also be available to ticket purchasers.

“The process of recreating the soundscape of Gold & Grey for a live setting has been fun and inspiring to us as we forward to new musical territories,” says guitarist Gina Gleason. “We’re excited to share this experience with everyone!”

As a band that has continually integrated the visual and auditory realms of art and music, Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery is a fitting backdrop for Baroness’ first live performance of 2020. Featuring a 12,000 square foot converted warehouse, the non-profit is dedicated to supporting the development of art, theater, music and community services.