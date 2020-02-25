BARONESS Announce North American Spring Tour With AGAINST ME!

Baroness return to North American venues this spring, kicking off a month-long, co-headlining tour with Against Me! on May 1 at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre. Destroy Boys support on the first half of the tour, with Drug Church supporting on the second half.

“It’s extremely exciting to get back out on the road in the U.S., this time with our friends in Against Me! We love tours that offer this much variety of sound. While our styles or sound may differ, we share some background in common. Our two bands originate from the deeply Southern U.S., we’re both products of the independent/DIY community and as we’ve grown, we’ve both worked tirelessly to maintain an ever-evolving independent and creative spirit,” explained Baroness founder John Baizley. “When we were a very young band, we looked up to and admired Against Me! In ’04, or ’05, I remember our vehicle breaking down in Gainesville, Fla. While we were struggling in vain to fix a road-worn vehicle, we ran into Against Me! (whom we did not know at the time). After hearing our troubles, and without a moment’s hesitation, they helped an out-of-town band of strangers fix their vehicle and get back out on the road. From that day forward, I’ve had a profound respect for the band… we cannot wait to get on tour with them."

Baroness tour dates:

March

18 - Brisbane, Australia - The Fortitude Music Hall (with Deftones)

20 - Melbourne, Australia - Download Festival

21 - Sydney, Australia - Download Festival

23 - Adelaide, Australia - Thebarton Theater (with Deftones)

26 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Tuning Form

29 - Chiba, Japan - Download Festival

May (with Against Me!)

1 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection #

3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club

5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

6 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall #

7 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown #

8 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s #

10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory #

11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater #

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater #

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom #

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

17 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory ^

19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom ^

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater ^

22 - Dallas, TX - HiFi ^

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

24 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre ^

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ^

27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom ^

29 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore ^

30 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater ^

# - Destroy Boys support

^ - Drug Church support

June

5-7 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock am Ring

5-7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park

10 - Kraków, Poland - Mystic Festival

11 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

14 - Derby, UK - Download Festival

20 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

25 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

26 - Clisson, France - Hellfest