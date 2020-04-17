BARONESS Cancel North American Spring Tour With AGAINST ME!

Baroness and Against Me! are canceling their May 2020 North American co-headline tour which was originally scheduled from Friday, May 1 – Saturday, May 30. The run was to visit parts of the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, American and Canadian west coast, Southwest and East Coast of the US and feature support from Destroy Boys and Drug Church on select dates. Ticket refunds for all dates can be obtained at point of purchase. A Baroness statement reads below:





Affected dates can be seen below:

May (with Against Me!)

1 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection #

3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club

5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

6 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall #

7 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown #

8 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s #

10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory #

11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater #

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater #

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom #

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

17 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory ^

19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom ^

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater ^

22 - Dallas, TX - HiFi ^

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

24 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre ^

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ^

27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom ^

29 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore ^

30 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater ^

# - Destroy Boys support

^ - Drug Church support

June

5-7 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock am Ring

5-7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park

10 - Kraków, Poland - Mystic Festival

11 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

14 - Derby, UK - Download Festival

20 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

25 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

26 - Clisson, France - Hellfest