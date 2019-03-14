BARONESS - Gold & Grey Album Details Revealed; "Borderlines" Video Streaming

Baroness will release their new album, Gold & Grey, on June 14th via Abraxan Hymns. The band has simultaneously released a video for the song “Borderlines”, which saw its live performance debut at Baroness’s tour kick off last Friday in Houston. Watch the clip below.

Album pre-orders are available now with various limited-edition vinyl and merch bundles available as well as digital pre-orders that include an instant download of “Borderlines”. Pre-order here.

“Our goal is, was, and will always be to write increasingly superior, more honest and compelling songs, and to develop a more unique and challenging sound,” offered Baroness founder, guitar player and vocalist John Baizley. “I’m sure we have just finished our best, most adventurous album to date. We dug incredibly deep, challenged ourselves and recorded a record I’m positive we could never again replicate. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know Sebastian, Nick and Gina as both my bandmates and my friends. They have pushed me to become a better songwriter, musician and vocalist. We’re all extremely excited for this release, which includes quite a few ‘firsts’ for the band, and we’re thrilled to be back on tour to play these psychotic songs for our fans. Expect some surprises.”

While Gold & Grey found the outfit once again working with Purple producer Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mogwai), sequestering themselves at Fridmann’s remote upstate New York Tarbox Road Studio, the 17-track album ushered in two significant changes: a decidedly different recording process and guitar player Gina Gleason’s debut on a Baroness recording. The band, who tracked portions of the vocals, guitars and overdubs in Baizley’s home-basement studio, another first for the band, eschewed their normal routine of entering the studio with meticulously detailed plans and instead opted for a looser, more improvisational approach that resulted in the band’s most collaborative and emotionally evocative release to date.

“On Gold & Grey we have taken some unexpected paths on a labyrinthine sonic adventure. We accepted sounds and styles that have not appeared on previous Baroness albums, and I’m excited to welcome our fans into our new lair,” added drummer Sebastian Thomson.

“Having the chance to create music without any preconceived boundaries was both liberating and intimidating,” explains guitar player Gina Gleason. “As we pushed past our fear and comfort zone, the four of us connected in a way that allowed us to create freely, uplift one another and build the unique sonic world that is Gold & Grey. As a longtime Baroness listener, it is exciting to have created something new while still maintaining a deep love and understanding of the band’s roots. To say that the making of this record was quite a journey would be an understatement. We are beyond excited to share this experience and music with everyone!”

Gold & Grey tracklisting:

"Front Toward Enemy"

"I’m Already Gone"

"Seasons"

"Sevens"

"Tourniquet"

"Anchor’s Lament"

"Throw Me An Anchor"

"I’d Do Anything"

"Blankets Of Ash"

"Emmett-Radiating Light"

"Cold Blooded Angels"

"Crooked Mile"

"Broken Halo"

"Can Oscura"

"Borderlines"

"Assault On East Falls"

"Pale Sun"

"Borderlines" video:

Baroness tour dates (co-headline with Deafheaven; Zeal & Ardor open on all dates):

March

14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

16 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

23 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

April

2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

3 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

(Band photo - Pam Strohm)