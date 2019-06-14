BARONESS' Gold & Grey Album Out Now; "Tourniquet" Video Streaming

Baroness have release their new album, Gold & Grey, via Abraxan Hymns. The band has simultaneously debuted the video for “Tourniquet”, with the Pam Strohm directed clip tying into the album artwork’s color palette. Check it out below, and order the new album here.

Gold & Grey tracklisting:

"Front Toward Enemy"

"I’m Already Gone"

"Seasons"

"Sevens"

"Tourniquet"

"Anchor’s Lament"

"Throw Me An Anchor"

"I’d Do Anything"

"Blankets Of Ash"

"Emmett-Radiating Light"

"Cold Blooded Angels"

"Crooked Mile"

"Broken Halo"

"Can Oscura"

"Borderlines"

"Assault On East Falls"

"Pale Sun"

"Tourniquet" video:

"Throw Me An Anchor":

"Borderlines" video:

Baroness will launch a five week US Grey & Gold Tour, kicking off on July 11. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.