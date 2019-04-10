BARONESS Premier "Seasons" Music Video, Announce Gold & Grey Tour

Baroness will release their new album, Gold & Grey, on June 14th via Abraxan Hymns. A new video for the track "Seasons" can be seen below.

“Seasons,” which the band premiered at their recent Worcester performance, takes fans behind-the-scenes into the recording for Gold & Grey, featuring pre-production footage from the singer/guitar player John Baizley’s Philadelphia basement studio. The bulk of the album was recorded at producer Dave Fridmann’s (The Flaming Lips, Mogwai) upstate New York Tarbox Road Studio.

"The term I kept using was that I wanted to create something that was more kaleidoscopic than our former records," says Baizley of the band’s approach to the new album. "We were trying to say something new with our instruments, with our sound intact, with the spirit of the band intact, but not applying the typical conventions when possible.

Album pre-orders are available now with various limited-edition vinyl and merch bundles available as well as digital pre-orders that include an instant download of “Borderlines” and "Seasons". Pre-order here.

“Our goal is, was, and will always be to write increasingly superior, more honest and compelling songs, and to develop a more unique and challenging sound,” offered Baroness founder, guitar player and vocalist John Baizley. “I’m sure we have just finished our best, most adventurous album to date. We dug incredibly deep, challenged ourselves and recorded a record I’m positive we could never again replicate. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know Sebastian, Nick and Gina as both my bandmates and my friends. They have pushed me to become a better songwriter, musician and vocalist. We’re all extremely excited for this release, which includes quite a few ‘firsts’ for the band, and we’re thrilled to be back on tour to play these psychotic songs for our fans. Expect some surprises.”

While Gold & Grey found the outfit once again working with Purple producer Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mogwai), sequestering themselves at Fridmann’s remote upstate New York Tarbox Road Studio, the 17-track album ushered in two significant changes: a decidedly different recording process and guitar player Gina Gleason’s debut on a Baroness recording. The band, who tracked portions of the vocals, guitars and overdubs in Baizley’s home-basement studio, another first for the band, eschewed their normal routine of entering the studio with meticulously detailed plans and instead opted for a looser, more improvisational approach that resulted in the band’s most collaborative and emotionally evocative release to date.

“On Gold & Grey we have taken some unexpected paths on a labyrinthine sonic adventure. We accepted sounds and styles that have not appeared on previous Baroness albums, and I’m excited to welcome our fans into our new lair,” added drummer Sebastian Thomson.

“Having the chance to create music without any preconceived boundaries was both liberating and intimidating,” explains guitar player Gina Gleason. “As we pushed past our fear and comfort zone, the four of us connected in a way that allowed us to create freely, uplift one another and build the unique sonic world that is Gold & Grey. As a longtime Baroness listener, it is exciting to have created something new while still maintaining a deep love and understanding of the band’s roots. To say that the making of this record was quite a journey would be an understatement. We are beyond excited to share this experience and music with everyone!”

Gold & Grey tracklisting:

"Front Toward Enemy"

"I’m Already Gone"

"Seasons"

"Sevens"

"Tourniquet"

"Anchor’s Lament"

"Throw Me An Anchor"

"I’d Do Anything"

"Blankets Of Ash"

"Emmett-Radiating Light"

"Cold Blooded Angels"

"Crooked Mile"

"Broken Halo"

"Can Oscura"

"Borderlines"

"Assault On East Falls"

"Pale Sun"

"Borderlines" video:

Baroness, who are in the final few days of their current co-headlining run with Deafheaven, have also announced a five week US Grey & Gold Tour, kicking off on July 11. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, April 12, at 10 AM, local time.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Band photos - Pam Strohm)