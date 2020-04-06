BARONESS Share "Tourniquet (Socially Distant)" Video 

Baroness has shared a new video for the song “Tourniquet”. Dubbed “Tourniquet (Socially Distant)” the footage features the four band members playing the six-and-a-half minute song at their respective homes, showcasing the band’s ability to both socially isolate and come together to share the message of unity amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The band issued a collective comment: “Hey everyone! Here’s an as-live-as-possible performance of ‘Tourniquet’ that we made over the course of a couple days during this period of isolation. We have all maintained a rigid policy of social-distancing since becoming aware of this pandemic; which has unfortunately deprived us of our much preferred means of playing music. Throughout this crisis, the overall safety and responsibility of our global human community far outweighs the individual value of any show, festival or tour. We’re refocusing and redoubling our energy to adapt to this situation as it unfolds. As difficult as it seems to navigate the effects of this virus, the isolation has not stripped us of our passion for Baroness’ music. Playing music so far from our bandmates will never be particularly natural. However, the experience of making this video through emails, texts and phone calls has been a powerful reminder of how inspiring and invigorating music can be in times of stress, struggle and confusion. We hope you enjoy this performance. It isn’t meant to highlight musical perfection or precision. Personally, it serves as a reminder that, no matter what situation we face, we are still able to enjoy friendship, family and community through something as simple as a song. Isolated but never alone… Baroness.”

The video closes with a message to fans: “Be safe. Be good to each other. Act with personal and civic responsibility. We’ll see you again soon.”

“Tourniquet” is featured on the album Gold & Grey, which arrived in June of 2019. The 17-track release debuted atop Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums Sales and Independent Albums’ Charts. Baroness has taken fans behind-the-scenes into the making of the Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, At War With The Mystics) produced album, releasing an 11-part web series dubbed Making Gold & Grey.

The Grammy Award nominated Baroness is: John Baizley (vocals/guitar), Gina Gleason (guitar), Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian Thomson (drums).