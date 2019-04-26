BARONESS, SUNN O))), EYEHATEGOD, NERVOSA Featured On Metal Swim 2: Adult Swim Compilation

Adult Swim presents the second volume of their Metal Swim compilation series, with Metal Swim 2.

Metal Swim 2 is a massive collection of songs gathered from an array of prominent artists from across the extreme music underworld. Spanning thrash metal, doom metal, and everything in between, the compilation features fifteen diverse, original, new tracks from Alien Weaponry, Akvan, Author & Punisher, Baroness, Botanist, Dark Castle, Dreadnought, Eyehategod, Kat Katz + Andy Gibbs from Thou, Nervosa, Oathbreaker, Sunn O))), The Body, Vile Creature, and Volahn. Metal Swim 2 is completed with striking cover art by comic book creator Becky Cloonan (Batman, The Punisher, Southern Cross).

Metal Swim 2 is a digital-only, streaming-only compilation which will be streaming in its entirety for free next Friday, May 3rd at this location.

The track listing for the Metal Swim 2 compilation will be issued with the album stream next week.

The Metal Swim 2 comp was curated by Laura Sterritt who offers, "The spirit of metal manifests for listeners in all kinds of ways: as an art form, as an emotional outlet, and just good ol' fashioned fun. I was excited to curate this group of forerunners from metal's wide swath of subgenres, so both longtime metalheads and newcomers alike could find something within that resonates with them."