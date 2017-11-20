BARONESS To Release Final Two Picture Discs In Purple Series; Pre-Order Now

Baroness are set to release the final two picture discs in their four-part Purple picture disc series with Try To Disappear and Morningstar arriving December 12 via the band’s webstore and at independent record stores for Vinyl Tuesday.

The limited edition releases, which are available for pre-order via the band’s webstore now, each feature a quadrant of the John Baizley created cover art for the band’s album, Purple, as well as unreleased B-sides. Try To Disappear features a live version of the song from the band’s 2016 performance at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre while Morningstar features a demo version of the track.

The first two picture discs (Chlorine and Wine and Shock Me) have been sold out since their release but a limited number of complete bundles, featuring all four releases, will be made available exclusively via the Baroness webstore.

Baizley has crafted the art for all four of Baroness’ albums as well as the outfit’s EPs. A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Purple album cover, as well as an interview with Baizley about the influences and method behind the artwork can be viewed below:

The band, who are currently writing music for their fifth album, recently announced an April 29th performance at the eighth annual Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida.

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)