BARREN ALTAR To Release Debut Full-Length In June; "Nexus Of Grief" Track Streaming

Bay Area blackened funeral doom collective Barren Altar will release their debut full-length next month. Titled Entrenched In The Faults Of The Earth, the morose offering was captured in the summer of 2017 with Greg Wilkinson (Graves At Sea, Necrot, Vastum) at Earhammer Studios in Oakland, California and delivers five tracks of sonic desolation.

Of the record's overall theme, the band offers, "It's a metaphysical plea for the voluntary end of all human life, pressed to plastic, and added to the ever-growing dumpster fire that is the modern world."

Entrenched In The Faults Of The Earth will be self-released on CD (limited to 300 copies) and digitally on June 12th. Pre-order here, and listen to the opening track "Nexus Of Grief" below.

Tracklisting:

"Nexus Of Grief"

"Submerged"

"Call To The Waves"

"The Great Awakening Of Death"

"Delirium Vivens"



"Nexus Of Grief":



Entrenched In The Faults Of The Earth by Barren Altar

Live dates:

June

21 - RS94109 - San Francisco, CA

22 - Arlene Francis Center - Santa Rosa, CA

23 - TBA - Reno, NV

24 - Plainovhellhounds - Oroville, CA

25 - Bamboo Room - Medford, OR

26 - TBA - Eugene, OR

27 - TBA - Bend, OR

28 - TBA - Seattle WA

29 - Airport Tavern - Tacoma, WA

30 - Le Voyeur - Olympia, WA

July

1 - Tonic Lounge - Portland, OR

2 - The Siren's Song Tavern - Eureka, CA