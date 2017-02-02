BARREN EARTH Gearing Up To Record New Album

Finnish progressive death metal outfit, Barren Earth, is currently preparing to record the follow-up to 2015’s On Lonely Towers at Woodshed Studios in March with producer V. Santura.

Vocalist Jón comments, "We are working towards a darker and more aggressive feel, which we attempt to express both experimentally and with a good dose of blunt force!"

Bassist Oppu adds, “The melodic and melancholic side is naturally still there, but spiced with a touch of anger and groove. I’m also looking forward of working with Victor, since we all appreciate his previous work. It also is the first time Barren Earth works with a proper producer, and are very excited about the idea of bringing somebody else into the mix and seeing where that takes us."

This is how V. Santura comments on the cooperation: “I am really excited about working with Barren Earth! The guys are fantastic musicians and the demo material I’ve heard so far sounds very promising."

Barren Earth recently returned to Finland following a hugely successful European tour with Insomnium to begin finalizing the arrangements for the yet-untitled fourth album.

Barren Earth lineup:

Marko Tarvonen - Drums

Olli-Pekka Laine - Bass

Antti Myllynen - Keyboards

Jón Aldará - Vocals

Sami Yli-Sirniö - Lead guitars

Janne Perttilä - Rhythm guitars