BASK Debut "Rid Of You" Music Video

Psychedelic rock formation, Bask, will be releasing their third studio album, aptly titled III, on November 8 via Season of Mist, making it their debut to the label. The effort was recorded and mixed by Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Minus The Bear, etc.).

Pre-order the album in various formats here, and watch a vide for the song "Rid Of You" below.

The album artwork was created by Adam Burke.

Tracklisting:

"Three White Feet"

"New Dominion"

"Stone Eyed"

"Rid Of You"

"Noble Daughters I: The Stave"

"Noble Daughters II: The Bow"

"Maiden Mother Crone"

Lineup:

Jesse Van Note - bass

Scott Middleton - drums

Ray Worth - guitar

Zeb Camp - guitar/vocals

Guest Musicians:

Jed Willis - Pedal Steel on “Maiden Mother Crone”

Meg Mulhearn - Violin on “Maiden Mother Crone”