BASK Debut "Rid Of You" Music Video
October 24, 2019, 33 minutes ago
Psychedelic rock formation, Bask, will be releasing their third studio album, aptly titled III, on November 8 via Season of Mist, making it their debut to the label. The effort was recorded and mixed by Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Minus The Bear, etc.).
Pre-order the album in various formats here, and watch a vide for the song "Rid Of You" below.
The album artwork was created by Adam Burke.
Tracklisting:
"Three White Feet"
"New Dominion"
"Stone Eyed"
"Rid Of You"
"Noble Daughters I: The Stave"
"Noble Daughters II: The Bow"
"Maiden Mother Crone"
"Rid Of You" video:
"Three White Feet":
"New Dominion" video:
Lineup:
Jesse Van Note - bass
Scott Middleton - drums
Ray Worth - guitar
Zeb Camp - guitar/vocals
Guest Musicians:
Jed Willis - Pedal Steel on “Maiden Mother Crone”
Meg Mulhearn - Violin on “Maiden Mother Crone”