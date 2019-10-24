BASK Debut "Rid Of You" Music Video

October 24, 2019, 33 minutes ago

Psychedelic rock formation, Bask, will be releasing their third studio album, aptly titled III, on November 8 via Season of Mist, making it their debut to the label. The effort was recorded and mixed by Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Minus The Bear, etc.).

Pre-order the album in various formats here, and watch a vide for the song "Rid Of You" below.

The album artwork was created by Adam Burke.

Tracklisting:

"Three White Feet"
"New Dominion"
"Stone Eyed"
"Rid Of You"
"Noble Daughters I: The Stave"
"Noble Daughters II: The Bow"
"Maiden Mother Crone"

"Rid Of You" video:

"Three White Feet":

"New Dominion" video:

Lineup:

Jesse Van Note - bass
Scott Middleton - drums
Ray Worth - guitar
Zeb Camp - guitar/vocals

Guest Musicians:

Jed Willis - Pedal Steel on “Maiden Mother Crone”
Meg Mulhearn - Violin on “Maiden Mother Crone”



