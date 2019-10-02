BASK Streaming New Track "Three White Fleet"

Psychedelic rock formation, Bask, will be releasing their third studio album, aptly titled III, on November 8 via Season of Mist, making it their debut to the label. The effort was recorded and mixed by Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Minus The Bear, etc.).

New track, "Three White Feet", is streaming below, and preorder the album in various formats here.

Bask comment: "We are excited to bring you 'Three White Feet,' a song of devotion and revenge. It's track one on our upcoming album III, and the first to take shape during the writing process."

The album artwork was created by Adam Burke.

Tracklisting:

"Three White Feet"

"New Dominion"

"Stone Eyed"

"Rid Of You"

"Noble Daughters I: The Stave"

"Noble Daughters II: The Bow"

"Maiden Mother Crone"

"Three White Feet":

"New Dominion" video:

Lineup:

Jesse Van Note - bass

Scott Middleton - drums

Ray Worth - guitar

Zeb Camp - guitar/vocals

Guest Musicians:

Jed Willis - Pedal Steel on “Maiden Mother Crone”

Meg Mulhearn - Violin on “Maiden Mother Crone”