BASK To Release III Album In November; "New Dominion" Music Video Streaming

Psychedelic rock formation, Bask, will be releasing their third studio album, aptly titled III, on November 8 via Season of Mist, making it their debut to the label. The effort was recorded and mixed by Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Minus The Bear, etc.).

Watch a music video for the first single, "New Dominion", below, and pre-order the album in various formats here.

Bask comment: "We bring you our premiere single and video for 'New Dominion'. We’ve waited anxiously to share these songs and stories with you. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed writing and recording."

The album artwork was created by Adam Burke.

Tracklisting:

"Three White Feet"

"New Dominion"

"Stone Eyed"

"Rid Of You"

"Noble Daughters I: The Stave"

"Noble Daughters II: The Bow"

"Maiden Mother Crone"

"New Dominion" video:

Lineup:

Jesse Van Note - bass

Scott Middleton - drums

Ray Worth - guitar

Zeb Camp - guitar/vocals

Guest Musicians:

Jed Willis - Pedal Steel on “Maiden Mother Crone”

Meg Mulhearn - Violin on “Maiden Mother Crone”