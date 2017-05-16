Bass Legend RUDY SARZO Joins New Band Featuring Former ANTHRAX Guitarist DAN SPITZ And Ex-JOURNEY Drummer DEEN CASTRONOVO
Bass legend Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake) has joined the new band featuring former Anthrax guitarist Dan Spitz and ex-Journey drummer Deen Castronovo.
We welcome our Metal brother in arms legendary bassist @rudysarzo into his permanent position. @DeenTheDrummer & I are super stoked 🤘 pic.twitter.com/JYo5aee2rU— Dan Spitz (@danspitz) May 2, 2017
Former Acid Reign frontman turned stand-up-comedian Howard H. Smith recently spoke with Spitz on the Talking Bollocks metal podcast. Spitz opened up about the new band, revealing, “We have a singer… I just can't say who it is yet. But it's pretty monumental. It's killer. And it's not a project; it's a band.”
Check out the interview below, which is preceded by a conversation with Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth.