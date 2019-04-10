Bassist DENNIS DUNAWAY Recalls Early Days Of ALICE COOPER BAND - "The Competition Was THE BEATLES, THE STONES, HENDRIX... Everybody Was Trying To Do Something Different From The Rest"

In a new interview with MusicRadar, bassist Dennis Dunaway discusses, among other topics, the early days of the Alice Cooper Band.

"Back then, the competition was The Beatles, The Stones, Hendrix... everybody was trying to do something different from the rest. So the bar was set very high. Everything we did from the very beginning was as a collective, all in the same room. We’d start from ground zero. There was a lot of finagling and exploration.

“Glen [Buxton, original Alice Cooper guitarist] was very willing to experiment and we would exchange ideas, pushing each other to try things in a different way. It was infectious. I was always the crusader for doing something different and would blurt out all these crazy ideas, not all of them good. But it kept the creative atmosphere swirling.”

